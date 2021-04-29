Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 3599136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Specifically, insider Ian McDonough purchased 100,000 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66). Also, insider Stephen White purchased 7,844 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £1,961 ($2,562.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 664,481 shares of company stock worth $18,724,025.

The stock has a market capitalization of £111.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

