BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0890 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $1.52 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00026405 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,629,277 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

