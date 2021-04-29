Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 12,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,969. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

