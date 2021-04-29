Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.38 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to at least $0.60 EPS.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.09.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

