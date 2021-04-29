Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $274.37

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.37 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 78,814 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £250.54 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.93.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.