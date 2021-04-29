BMO Capital Markets Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

CHKP opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

