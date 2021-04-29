BMO Capital Markets Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.08.

TSE LUN opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.05. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

