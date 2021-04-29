BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
