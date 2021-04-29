BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

