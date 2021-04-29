Bokf Na Acquires 3,208 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 308.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.29 and its 200-day moving average is $393.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.