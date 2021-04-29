Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

