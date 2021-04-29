Bokf Na Has $1.81 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

