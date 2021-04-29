Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

