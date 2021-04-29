Bokf Na Raises Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.