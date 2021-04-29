Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $65.70 or 0.00123589 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $780,195.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00280424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.25 or 0.01100873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00717534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,144.66 or 0.99967406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance's total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance's official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

