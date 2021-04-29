Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRLXF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

