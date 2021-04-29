Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

