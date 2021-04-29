Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 184,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,324. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.
A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
