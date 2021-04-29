BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 99.4% in April

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTZI opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. BOTS has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

