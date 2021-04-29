Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.98, but opened at $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 4,455 shares.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

