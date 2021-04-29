BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.87

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

