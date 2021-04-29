Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 65,791 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,210 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

ALTR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 6,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,259. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.