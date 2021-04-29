Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.02. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,676. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.