Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,951 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 1,538,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,194,250. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.