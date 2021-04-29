Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $58.27 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $58,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,374. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

