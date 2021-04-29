Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.42. 57,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The firm has a market cap of $378.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

