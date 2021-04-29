Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. 112,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

