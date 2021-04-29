Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,139. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

