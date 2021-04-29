Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.60

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.60 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 225.75 ($2.95). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 390,063 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The company has a market cap of £70.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.