Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) received a C$3.25 price objective from Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CVE:BRAG traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

