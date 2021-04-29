Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 98,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.