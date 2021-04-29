BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,333. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

