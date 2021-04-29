Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of EAT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 15,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

