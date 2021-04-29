Brio Consultants LLC Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.18.

