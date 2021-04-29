Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.14. 21,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,030. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

