Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 263,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadway Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Broadway Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.