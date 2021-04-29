Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of -93.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.