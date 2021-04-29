Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.98 Million

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post sales of $14.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.95 million and the highest is $15.01 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $60.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.54 million to $61.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 11,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

