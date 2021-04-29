Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $6.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.53 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.18 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $63.69. 648,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.