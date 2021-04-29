Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Incyte posted earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.