Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.69. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

