Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $11.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,889. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 7.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

