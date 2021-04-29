Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.56. Five Below posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Five Below by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $197.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.