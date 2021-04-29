Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

