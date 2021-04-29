Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $621.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $624.00 million. Teleflex posted sales of $630.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Shares of TFX traded down $25.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.18. 15,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

