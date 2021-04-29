Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $43.25

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.50. 11,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.92. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.