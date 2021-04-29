Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

