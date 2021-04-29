Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $167.50

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th.

Shares of ALNY opened at $143.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

