Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target at $40.44

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.