Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$33.08

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$33.11. 290,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.31 billion and a PE ratio of -13.14.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

