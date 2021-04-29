Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Target Price at C$3.77

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.52. 2,530,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,748. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.